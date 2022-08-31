Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,472 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.1% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,781,000 after purchasing an additional 313,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $81,941,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

WAL stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

