Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.3 %

FNV stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $121.74 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

