Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.