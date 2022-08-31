Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EL opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,716 shares of company stock worth $8,830,871 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

