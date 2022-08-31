Madison Asset Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,340,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,781 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,482.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 870,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,501,000 after acquiring an additional 815,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10.

