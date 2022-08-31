Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 308.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.
SPGI opened at $355.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.73 and a 200 day moving average of $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
