Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,457 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Magnite worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Magnite stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

