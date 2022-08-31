Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 476,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 190,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.