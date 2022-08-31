Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 8,957 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,129,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $776,637. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MRCY opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 253.75, a PEG ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

