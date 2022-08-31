M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $913.48

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 913.48 ($11.04) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($9.67). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 800 ($9.67), with a volume of 20,150 shares.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £442.44 million and a P/E ratio of 585.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 834.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 912.58.

Insider Transactions at M.P. Evans Group

In related news, insider Michael Sherwin acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £19,912.50 ($24,060.54).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

