Lydia Finance (LYD) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Lydia Finance has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Lydia Finance has a total market cap of $99,038.80 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lydia Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

About Lydia Finance

Lydia Finance's total supply is 95,001,232 coins.

Lydia Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lydia Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

