Lydia Finance (LYD) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Lydia Finance has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Lydia Finance has a total market cap of $99,038.80 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lydia Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.
About Lydia Finance
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lydia Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lydia Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lydia Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.