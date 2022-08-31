Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0698 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

LUNMF stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.68.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

