Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 50,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 3,543,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Cowen upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $919,500 over the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,356,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 191,575 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

