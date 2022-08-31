Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 5.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 136,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,891,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LU shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lufax by 32.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,969,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,038 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lufax by 101.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Lufax by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

