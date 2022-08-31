LuaSwap (LUA) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $24,607.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00080997 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,764,616 coins and its circulating supply is 183,431,799 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

