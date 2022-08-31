Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 213,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $194.73. 44,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,253. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.76.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.