Loom Network Price Hits $0.0479 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $62.21 million and $9.48 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

