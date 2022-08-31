Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Longeveron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 109,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.52.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 1,414.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longeveron

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

In other Longeveron news, CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $305,248.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGVN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

