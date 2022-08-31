Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Longeveron Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 109,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.52.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 1,414.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGVN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
