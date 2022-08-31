LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

