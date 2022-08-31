LockTrip Price Hits $1.06 (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. LockTrip has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000395 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

