Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.20. 7,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.77. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

