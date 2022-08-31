Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $703,066.56 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

