LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Achieves $690,690.50

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. LINKA has a total market cap of $690,690.50 and $4.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00134229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080955 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.