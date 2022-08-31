LikeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,234.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $2,234.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,985,756 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

