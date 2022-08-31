LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.74. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 56,243 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

