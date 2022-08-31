LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.74. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 56,243 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
