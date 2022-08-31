Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.40.
NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
