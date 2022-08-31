Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.16 on Monday. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

