Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Up 23.7% in August

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LEJU remained flat at $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,974. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Leju
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
