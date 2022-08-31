Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Up 23.7% in August

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEJU remained flat at $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,974. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Leju

About Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

