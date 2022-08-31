Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 313,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $396.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.