Leisure Capital Management Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $112.34. 155,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The firm has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

