Leisure Capital Management Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barings LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. The stock has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.28.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.