Leisure Capital Management Purchases 420 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 114,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

