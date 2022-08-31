Leisure Capital Management Purchases 211 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

