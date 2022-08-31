Leisure Capital Management Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.90. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $111.94.

