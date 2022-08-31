Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,746. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

