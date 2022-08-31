Leisure Capital Management Has $4.44 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. 1,139,660 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

