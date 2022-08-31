Leisure Capital Management Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.77. 9,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

