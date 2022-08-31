Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $169.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $181.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

