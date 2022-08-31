Lamden Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $35,905.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.