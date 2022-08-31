Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $368.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.90 and a 200 day moving average of $381.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.