Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,544 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,544 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

