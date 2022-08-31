Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

