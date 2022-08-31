Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

GS stock opened at $330.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 968,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,247 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

