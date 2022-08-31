Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

