Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.