Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.95 and a 200-day moving average of $253.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

