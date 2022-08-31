Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

