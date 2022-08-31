Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average is $208.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

