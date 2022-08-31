Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $95.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69.

