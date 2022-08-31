Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

ACN stock opened at $292.50 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.90 and a 200-day moving average of $304.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

